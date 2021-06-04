Dennis “Ocean” Lake, 64
Dennis “Ocean” Lake, 64, of Williston, ND passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his residence in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Dennis’s Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Immediately following the service family and friends will be sharing fond memories of Dennis.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, you can view Dennis’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.