Dennis Melland, 77
Dennis Melland passed away November 20, 2020, three days after his 77th birthday from an infection of the coronavirus.
He was born in Williston, ND November 17, 1943 to Kenny and Viola Melland. He was raised in Wheelock, ND and graduated from Ray High School. He was musically inclined and enjoyed stories and jokes with family and friends over a pot of coffee. Dennis often called himself a wanderer.
Throughout his life he lived in several states and worked various jobs including farming, trucking, oil field work, sales and insurance adjusting.
Dennis is survived by three children, Cory (Kari) Melland, Grand Forks, Brenda (Mark) Ehrmantraut, Bismarck, and Lane (Dena) Melland, CA; four grandchildren Parker Melland, Drew Melland Grand Forks, Berk Ehrmantraut, Silver Spring, MD and Marin Ehrmantraut, Moorhead, MN; two siblings David (Nadine) Melland, Lake Havasu, AZ and Carla Melland, Williston; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenny and Viola Melland and many aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are being made at Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND. A family burial is planned in Epping, ND next summer.