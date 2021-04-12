Dennis Fredricksen, 88
Dennis Fredricksen, lifelong resident of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully, in the presence of family at his home in Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may leave their condolences on-line at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment with military honors will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Dennis’ service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.