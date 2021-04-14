Dennis Duane Fredricksen, 88
Dennis Duane Fredricksen was born in Williston, ND on December 28, 1932 to Clifford and Molly (Welo) Fredericksen. On April 11th, 2021, in his home with his family by his side, the Lord called him home.
Dennis graduated from Williston High School in 1951. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, served in the Korean Conflict, and was honorably discharged. Dennis met Loraine Sowitch and they married on June 20th, 1957. Together they had four children; Rick, Vicki, Misti and Kandee.
Dennis worked at Gaffaney’s for 18 years. He then founded Fredricksen Real Estate and had a successful career as a Broker and Salesman until his retirement. He was also a landlord and owned several rental properties.
He was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, the Elks, Masonic Lodge & American Legion.
Dennis enjoyed traveling and spent several winters in Yuma, AZ. Some of his interests included being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin at Lake Jesse.
He had a fondness for classic cars, collecting coins and collecting guns. Dennis loved playing gin, cribbage and casino. He LOVED TO WIN!!
He is survived by his son, Rick Fredricksen (Corky), Rock Springs, WY; his daughters, Vicki (Jeff) Andersen, Anchorage AK; Misti (John) McMullen, Lexington KY; Kandee Fredricksen, Williston, ND; brothers, Robert (June) Fredericksen, Sun City West, AZ; Ross (Norma) Fredericksen, Glendale, CA; sisters-in-law, Daisy Boe, Soquel, CA; Darlene Severson, Fresno CA; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine; his parents and brother, Conrad.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Dennis, to CHI Hospice, 1301 15th Ave West, Williston, ND; or the charity of your choice.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Lundblom will officiate and inurnment with military honors will be in Riverview Cemetery, Williston. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may leave their condolences on-line at www.fulkersons.com.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Friday, one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Dennis’ service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Family is strongly encouraging that masks be worn and everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing due to Covid 19.