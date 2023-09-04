Dennis Ditsworth, 80 Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Ditsworth, 80, of Centennial, Colorado, formerly of Williston, passed away at the Sky Ridge Medical Center, in Loan Tree, Colorado on Saturday, September 2, 2023.Funeral Services and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dennis or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Ditsworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular School board approves purchase of Hagan property Gas station at 13 Mile closes Cheryl A. Kessel, 66 Trenton Volleyball sweeps Divide County in home opener Williston resident inducted into Dakotas Musicians Hall of Fame Coyotes Volleyball fall to Midgets 3-2; program looks to long term goals Pink Gloves Boxing comes to Williston Parks and Rec Sheriff asking public to avoid the MEX gas station at 13 mile corner Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Kevin Hines to speak at Williston High School