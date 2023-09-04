Dennis Ditsworth, 80, of Centennial, Colorado, formerly of Williston, passed away at the Sky Ridge Medical Center, in Loan Tree, Colorado on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Funeral Services and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

