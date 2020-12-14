Delvin Graeme Easton, 87
Delvin Graeme Easton, 87, of Williston, ND passed away on December 9, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck due to complications of pneumonia and COVID-19.
In keeping with Del’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be in Beulah in the spring of 2021. Friends are welcome to watch Del’s celebration of life, which will be live streamed at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate.
Friends are welcome to sign a register book on Friday, December 18, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to the Williston Coyote Foundation in Del’s name.
Born in 1933 to Graeme and Esther Easton, Del grew up in a modest but well-kept home in Beulah, N.D. The son of a coal miner and a housewife, his parents sacrificed greatly so he could attend college after his graduation in 1951 from Beulah High School. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Education in 1955 from Jamestown College.
Del’s career in education began as a math teacher and he later earned his master’s degree in School Administration from the University of North Dakota. He started his career as a math teacher and later worked as the math teacher and principal at the high school in Rugby, N.D. Those jobs began four decades of work in secondary education and administration.
After a brief stop in Bottineau, N.D., he found his home in Williston, N.D., in 1966 when he became the principal at Williston High School. He spent two decades as the principal at WHS before becoming the district’s superintendent of schools, a position he held until he retired in 1992. After retiring, Del ran the Williston Coyote Foundation for the next 20 years.
To put it simply, Del loved kids and helping them realize their potential. He saw the best in everyone, whether they were a star student or one who was struggling. He rose early and stayed late each day with a goal of lifting up all the kids who walked the hallways of his schools.
Away from work, Del enjoyed being outdoors. For years, his day began with a five-mile walk around Williston. He loved to downhill ski, play tennis and hit the golf course. He was at home on a hiking trail, in a campground, sitting around a campfire or enjoying a Diet Coke and peanuts on the back porch at the house. The smile on his face when the sun shined on it was a testament to the joy he felt outdoors.
Community was important to Del. He volunteered to support the town of Williston and served on peer professional organizations across the state of North Dakota.
Locally, he was a council member at First Lutheran Church and served on the board of directors for the Eckert Youth Home Admissions, the Alva J. Fields Foundation and the Williston Park Board. As an educator, he served on the North Dakota High School Activities Association and the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals boards.
Del is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lorna, his children Terry (Kelly), Patti and Jeff (Julia), his grandchildren Ian (Sarah) Easton, Shane Dockter, Andrew Nagel, Alivia Easton, Halla Easton, Emma Easton, Joren (Emily) Johnson and his six great grandchildren. Cousins, Marilynn Swanson, Dick (Judi) Easton, Evy Easton, Elaine Tanner, Ellen (Jerry) Dorn, Darwin Grannis, Jim Grannis, Terry (Esther) Grannis, Ray (Eleanor) Grannis.
Del lives on in the hearts and minds of the tens of thousands of us – his family, the students, teachers and coworkers at WHS, his church family at First Lutheran, his coffee groups, and the friends and neighbors whose lives were touched by his kindness, enthusiasm for life and warm smile. To know him was to love him.