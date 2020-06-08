Delores Brunner, 83, of Bainville, MT most recently of Culbertson, passed away at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, early Thursday morning, May, 21, 2020.
Her memorial service will be celebrated Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Mountain Time) at the Bainville Faith Fellowship Church in Bainville, Montana. Pastor Lane Vannatta will officiate and interment will follow in the Bainville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM (Central Time) and Saturday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Delores or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.