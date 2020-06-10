Delores Brunner, 83, of Bainville, MT most recently of Culbertson, passed away at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson, early Thursday morning, May, 21, 2020.
Her memorial service will be celebrated Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM (Mountain Time) at the Bainville Faith Fellowship Church in Bainville, Montana. Pastor Lane Vannatta will officiate and interment will follow in the Bainville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM (Central Time) and Saturday at the church for the hour preceding the funeral.
Delores Mae Raulston was born on February 15, 1937 to Delmar and Mabel (Samdahl) Raulston in Williston, North Dakota. She was raised and educated in Williston.
Delores married Billy Jack Thomas and they moved to Alaska to live. From that marriage three children were born, Harrel, Randy, and Lorrie. Delores had many hobbies which included tending to her flowers, sewing, especially her quilts. She also loved her dogs, she called them her babies. Another love that she had was tearing down and rebuilding walls and painting/repainting walls (she referred to herself as a construction worker).
In 1978, she moved to Bainville, Montana and married Edward “Hans” Brunner. However the union was short lived as Hans passed away in 1982.
She ended up raising 2 of her grandkids and could almost be convinced to take in any stray animals or person that came along.
She is survived by her children; Harrel (Cindy), Randy; grandchildren, Michael, Malinda, Alyssa, Felicia, Michelle and Bonita; 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Corene (Troy).
Delores is preceded in death by her two husbands, Billy Jack and Hans; her daughter, Lorrie; her parents, Delmar and Mabel; siblings, Jerry, Mary Ann, Donny, Dale, Diane; and niece, Stacy. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Delores or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.