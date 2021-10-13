Delores A Thompson, 81 Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delores A Thompson, age 81, of Chandler, AZ and Columbus, ND passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby.Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Delores Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Columbus Nd Chandler Az Funeral Home Hospital Pass Away Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston WHS boys, girls cross country teams are WDA champs Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit