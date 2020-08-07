Delmaine ‘Del’ Peterson, 79
Delmaine “Del” Peterson, 79, of Glendive, Montana, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana.
Funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Del or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Delmaine Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.