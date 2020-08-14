Delmaine “Del” Peterson, 79
Delmaine “Del” Peterson, 79, of Glendive, Montana, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana.
His Memorial Service, with Military Rites, will be held Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota.
Visitation will be open from 9:00 AM on Thursday, August 20th until the time of the service. Please follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
