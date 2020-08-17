Delmaine “Del” Peterson, 79, of Glendive, Montana, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana.
His Memorial Service, with Military Rites, will be held Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota.
Visitation will be open from 9:00 AM on Thursday, August 20th until the time of the service. Please follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Delmaine Ray Peterson was born in Mayville, North Dakota to Sylvan and Rhoda Peterson the 20th of August, 1940. He was the middle child of three with an older brother, Sylvan, and a younger sister, Rosemary. Delmaine was raised in Grenora, ND.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and shared a penchant for mischief with his brother. Delmaine graduated from Grenora High School in 1958 and was drafted into the United States Army in September of 1961. He was sent to Germany until his honorable discharge in September of 1963 as an E-4. He returned home to the states and married Joan Smolak on the 29th of February, 1968 in Sidney, Montana. They moved from Culbertson, MT to Williston where they both worked. They were blessed with a baby daughter, Kristen Linea Ruth Peterson on the 19th of August, 1974. Delmaine started working as a motor grader for Williams County in Williston, North Dakota, while his wife studied for and became a reverend and worked in the Episcopal Church.
On January 9, 2002 Delmaine became grandpa to Linea Clarissa Anne Peterson. He unfortunately lost both his wife and daughter in November of 2006 and December of 2003 respectively at which point he became the adopted father to Linea. He spent the last part of his life raising her before being moved to the Eastern Montana Veteran’s Home in Glendive, Montana in August of 2019. There he passed away on the 4th of August, 2020.
Delmaine was preceded in death by his parents Sylvan and Rhoda (Knutson) Peterson, his wife the Reverend Joan Peterson, and daughter Kristen Peterson.
He is survived by his granddaughter Linea Peterson, his brother Sylvan Peterson, his sister Rosemary Sullivan, his nieces Deborah Chadwick, Christine Shivel, and Kimberly (Sullivan) Hoerr, and many great nieces and nephews.
