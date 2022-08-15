Delma D. Krause, 85
Delma D. Krause, 85, of Williston, passed away at the CHI Saint Alexius medical center on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday July 15, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
Delma “Del” Doris Krause (Baisch) joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6. Her passing was peaceful, and her children and grandchildren were able to be with her. She is reunited forever with her husband Mike, the love of her life, and her son Mark. She lived a full and fulfilling life with kindness and support to all who met her.
Delma was born January 25, 1937, to Christian and Pauline Baisch in Hazen, North Dakota. She graduated from Hazen High School when she was 16 years old. She was unable to enroll in nurses training at that that age but worked at the Bismarck Hospital as an aide until entering their LPN training program. It was while working as nurse in Hazen that she met a young pharmacist who would become her soulmate, Irvin “Mike” Ray Krause. They married November 24, 1957 and had 42 wonderful years together until Mike’s passing in 1999.
Del and Mike moved to Williston shortly after their wedding and resided in Williston the rest of their lives. Del returned to nursing for a couple of years after her oldest child started grade school. She then devoted herself to being mother, homemaker, friend, and wife. She returned to the workplace after her children left home and was co-owner of Anderson Realty for almost 20 years until her retirement.
Del and Mike had many friends and remained very close to their extended families. Del was very active as a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and was a member of the Women of Grace and Life Circle. She co-chaired numerous fund-raising committees with her friend Gary Bickel.
She and Mike were avid golfers and most of the time played together. Del loved playing with her ladies golf group and traveling with them to local tournaments. Her golf group celebrated Del’s 85th birthday with her earlier this year. Mike and Del were fiercely proud of Williston, Hazen, and being from North Dakota. She never missed the annual Baisch family reunion until her health would no longer allow. Delma was happiest with her family. This included all generations from her parents to her great grandchildren. She taught most of the younger family how to play cards, particularly cribbage, and would let them win most of the time. She was a regular with her bridge club for many years. She was a great friend to many in the community. She was always willing to help, and her non-judgmental nature was often remarked on.
Delma was preceded in death by her parents, sister Myrtha Zuern, brothers Ewald Baisch and Theodore Baisch, husband Mike, and son Mark Christian Krause.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Kay Carlson (Billings, Montana) and her son Michael Arthur Krause (Sioux Falls, South Dakota). She was blessed with 5 wonderful grandchildren: Katie Albritton (Carlson), Rachel Carlson, Joe Carlson, Michael Krause, and Emily Krause. She also had 3 beautiful great grandchildren: Stella Albritton, James Albritton, and Eva Albritton.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Mercy Hospital, Arbor House, Mona Craft, and Gary Bickel for their kindness and assistance. We are deeply indebted to Del’s closest friend, JoAnne Christensen, for her support of Del the last several years and directly to us during Del’s passing.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Delma or leave condolences for her family.