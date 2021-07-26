Della Jean Danner, 88
A grave-side memorial service for Della J. Danner will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. A time of fellowship and lunch at The Williston (old Elks Lodge) will follow the committal.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Della or leave condolences for her family.
Della Jean Danner, born Della Jean Uhlman, June 3rd, 1932, to Della M Uhlman and Eugene B “Doc” Uhlman, died March 24, 2021, at her home in Amarillo, Texas due to metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 88. She died surrounded in love by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Della was born and raised in Williston. She graduated from high school there and went on to attend the University of North Dakota. She remained close to her Delta Gamma sisters and was always active in PEO. She lived in Anchorage, Alaska; Salem, Oregon; Napa, CA; and finally, Amarillo, Texas. She was loved and appreciated by her many friends and her family. Her faith in God, her family, and her home were her highest priorities.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Templton of Napa, CA; her son Fritz Danner of Amarillo, TX; daughter Darcy Peckham of Sisters, OR; and daughter Tracy Danner of Madison, WI. Della fought the good fight, she ran the good race, in mid-western style, and finished strong.
