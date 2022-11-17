Delbert Dean Domres, 85

Delbert Dean Domres, age 85, Sartell MN formerly of Williston, ND passed away peacefully on November 15th at Country Manor in Sartell. 

Delbert was born January 8th, 1937 on the farm near Dresden, ND, the son of the late William and Erna (Sperling) Domres. He was raised and educated in Dresden until attending high school in Langdon where he graduated in 1954. After graduation, Delbert worked at Northwestern Bank in Langdon. He served in the North Dakota National Guard in the early 1960’s, earning an honorable discharge in 1967.

