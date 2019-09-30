DeLaura B. Dodds, 82
Memorial Mass for DeLaura B. Dodds, 82 of Watford City are at 11:00 a.m., (CST), on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Epiphany Catholic Church in Watford City with Father Charlie Heidt as presider. Inurnment of DeLaura’s cremains will be held at a later date in the Prairie Home Cemetery, New Rockford, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
DeLaura passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Watford city, ND.