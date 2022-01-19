Debra Olson, 62
Debra Olson, 62, of Williston, passed away at her home in Williston on Tuesday afternoon, January 18, 2022, under the care of hospice.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at LifeChurch Assembly of God. Pastors Vondell Brandt and Adam Coughlin will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Debra Lou Rude was born on August 20, 1959, to Ordean and DeLaine (Ternquist) Rude. She was the younger sister to Kathy, Judy, and Cindy, and older sister to Bob. Debby grew up on the family farm North of Zahl, ND. She enjoyed 4H, cooking, FFA, riding horses, and gardening with her mother. Debby graduated from Grenora High School and attended Williston Jr College and Minot State College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1982.
On June 25, 1983, she married Ryan Olson at Zahl’s United Lutheran Church. Together they were blessed with three daughters, Channing, Chennille, Cheyenne and one son, Christian. Ryan and Debby were married for almost 39 years.
Debby’s career started at CSTV in Williston, ND. She worked several different jobs as the family the moved to different towns. Debby was always proud of her work in the oilfield where she learned pumping, shipping, and oil transferring. When the family moved to Colstrip Debby briefly worked as a security guard at the coal mine and power plant and as a receptionist at Colstrip Medical Center. In 2002, Debby started working at the First Interstate Bank. She loved working as a banker and building relationships with all of her clients. At First Interstate Bank she was promoted to Personal Banker and received her Loan Officer Certification and Insurance Certification. She was proud of her work starting the MiniBank in Colstrip and Lame Deer. A program designated to teach school aged children the importance and value of saving money. Mom’s final job was at Handy Andy’s Nursery where she spent her days planting and watering flowers.
As Debby’s children were growing up, she could be found at all of their events on the sidelines cheering them on, helping with homework, or making all of their favorite meals. As adults we marvel at how mom worked a full-time job, kept a clean house, made homemade meals nightly, and had time for her crafts.
In 2008, Debby gained her favorite title of grandma when Colt was born. The bond that she shared with her grandchildren was unbreakable and a joy to watch. We will make sure that the memories last forever.
Debby loved to craft, bake, garden, and can pickles and salsa. She would make beautiful cookie trays to gift to several people at Christmas. Debby always loved to share her talents. She was a giver and loved to see the smile she would bring to people’s faces.
Debby passed away peacefully at home with her beloved, service dog, Demi loyally by her side.
Debby was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She touched many people’s lives with her love, laughter, and kindness. She is survived by her husband Ryan Olson and her four children: Channing (Ken) Rohlf, of Colstrip MT; Chennille (Jonathan) Currier, of Williston, ND; Cheyenne (Ashton) Kinzie, and Christian (Heather) Olson, of Williston, ND; former son-in-law, Garrett Rath.
Her Grandchildren: Jared and Colt Rohlf, Bricen and Braxton Currier, Jettin and Evalynn Rath, Asher and Wrenley Kinzie, Lincoln and Kennedy Olson.
Her siblings and in-laws: Kathy (Roy) Trogstad, Judy (Rick) Gafkjen, Cindy (Steve) Wolter, Bob (Shanna) Rude, mother-in-law: Patti Olson and brothers-in-law: Brad (Marilyn) Olson, Rick Olson and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeding Debby in death were her parents DeLaine and Ordean Rude; father-in-law Elvin Olson. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Maple View Memory Care in Minot for their kindness, love, and support. We would also like to thank the Hospice Care staff that guided us through mom’s final days.
Memorials may be given on behalf of Debby to the Alzheimer’s Association.
You were an angel in the shape of our mom.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Deb or leave condolences for her family.