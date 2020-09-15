Debra K. Skow, 63, of Williston, passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. In keeping with Deb’s families wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral service and her cremated remains will be returned to Devils Lake, North Dakota for interment in her families plot at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, from 9:00 AM until the service time at 2:00 PM. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public gathering following the funeral service and the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Debra or leave condolences for her family.