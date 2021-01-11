Debra Haugen, 62
Debra Haugen, 62, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Interment in Round Prairie Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, January 14, from 9:00 AM until service time.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Debra or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.