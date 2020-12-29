Debra Anderson, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday evening, December 27, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021, Rev. Chris Walstad will officiate, and interment will take place at Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston. Friends are invited to watch the service live at www.eversoncoughlin.com, a public celebration of Deb’s life will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary will be announced.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Debra or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.