Deborah Ferrell, 66, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, December 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Her Memorial Service will be held Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Behm will officiate and interment of her cremated remains will follow the service in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call one hour before service time at the Church on Tuesday, December 15th.
Deb’s Memorial Service will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK at 2:00 PM Tuesday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and got to: EVERSON COUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME, click on the EVENT, for Deb.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Deborah “Deb” Sue Ferrell was born in Longmont, Colorado on October 21, 1954 to Melvin “Sam” and Luella “Hazel” Traugott. They later moved to Williston, North Dakota. She attended school in Williston.
She met the love of her life, Leamon Ferrell and was united in marriage on October 20, 1974 in Williston, North Dakota. They moved to Jamestown for Leamon’s work and later returned to Williston.
She worked as a clerk at Service Drug and became a Pharmacy Technician and then worked at Western Dakota Pharmacy, White Drug and back to Service Drug until her illness prevented her from working.
She worked 27 years as a Pharmacy Technician.
She enjoyed bowling, working in her garden, flower arrangement, which she shared with others, and horses. She loved her two dogs, Murphy and Stella.
She is survived by her husband, Leamon Ferrell; mother, Luella “Traugott” Boss; sisters, Pat Reese and Ginny Morey; brothers-in-law, David “Jo” Ferrell, Alan “Cal” Ferrell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Sam Traugott; step-dad, Orvin “Pat” Boss; brothers-in-law, Dean Ferrell, Donald Ferrell; sister-in-law, Carol Binde.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Deborah or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.