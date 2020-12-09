Deborah Ferrell, 66
Deborah Ferrell, 66, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, December 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Her Memorial Service will be held Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Behm will officiate and interment of her cremated remains will follow the service in Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call one hour before service time at the Church on Tuesday, December 15th.
Deb’s Memorial Service will be LIVESTREAMED on FACEBOOK at 2:00 PM Tuesday. Please log onto FACEBOOK, and got to: EVERSON COUGHLIN FUNERAL HOME, click on the EVENT, for Deb.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Deborah or leave condolences for her family.
