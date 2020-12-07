Deborah Ferrell, 66
Deborah Ferrell, 66, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, December 7, 2020 at Sanford Health West Campus in Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Deborah or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
