221214-obit-Lee

Debbie L. Lee, 64, of Rock Lake, ND passed away on Dec. 9, 2022 in a Bismarck Hospital with her loving family by her side.  

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 17th, 2022 at 11am at First Lutheran Church of Plaza ND.  In accordance with Debbie’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments