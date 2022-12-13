Debbie L. Lee, 64 Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debbie L. Lee, 64, of Rock Lake, ND passed away on Dec. 9, 2022 in a Bismarck Hospital with her loving family by her side. A memorial service will be held on Dec. 17th, 2022 at 11am at First Lutheran Church of Plaza ND. In accordance with Debbie’s wishes, cremation has taken place.Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share memories with her family. To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Debbie L. Lee Cremation Christianity Memorial Service Guestbook Obituary Share Nd Load comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal suspended Watford City man pled guilty to felonies in $2.4 million oil skimming case Two police officers involved in gunfire incident near Walmart WTCS launches their own girls basketball team, secures win against Ray Watford City high schooler needs $5K more to sing in NYC Officers and suspect identities released in Walmart shooting incident ConnectUs Therapy announces new nonprofit foundation, celebrates one-year anniversary Williston and Sidney residents expecting big winter storm Williston bar brawl leads police on foot chase Attempted murder suspect released on $1M bond