Deb Crone, 65
Deb Crone, 65, Grenora, ND, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND with family by her side.
Deborah Ann Baker was born August 17, 1956, the daughter of James and June (George) Baker, in Minot, ND. She was raised and educated in Minot, graduating from Minot High School in 1974.
Deb married her soulmate Royce J. Crone August 26, 1977, at First Presbyterian Church in Minot, ND. They made their home in Minot, ND, then Belfield, ND, Rugby, ND, and finally in Grenora, ND. They were blessed with two children, Aaron and Suzanne. Deb worked various jobs, which included being the local “Avon Lady” and a bartender at the Centennial Bar in Grenora.
She was a member of Grenora Senior Citizens and Today’s Women in Grenora.
She adored spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to shop and touch every soft sweater along the way. Deb’s pets were very important to her and she loved them dearly. Many weekends were spent going to movies and smoking or grilling some kind of meat and she always made sure to let us know all about it with her famous meat pictures on Facebook! She loved baking during the holidays, especially her famous mound bars, for her family and friends. Deb enjoyed the many road trips Royce and her made to see their family and friends. She was a woman who spread so much love and kindness throughout her life. Deb’s smile was one of a kind and lit up any room. We will miss hearing her famous “yoo-hoo” that always made her grandkids giggle. Even in her final hours, she told us all how much she loved us. We will cherish those words forever.
Her loving family includes: her husband of 44 years, Royce, Grenora, ND; son, Aaron (Jennifer) Crone, West Fargo, ND; daughter, Suzanne (John) Nostdahl, Minot, ND;
grandchildren, Addison, Reaghan, Leona, Cadence and Kyla; great-granddaughter, Aliyah; father, James Baker, Minot; brother, Gary Baker, Los Angeles, CA; sisters, Anita Huschka, Minot, ND, Beverly Ramsey, Minot, ND, Diana Page, Minot, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother, June, her grandparents, and son-in- law, Michael.
Funeral: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Redeemer’s Church, Minot.
Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, ND.
Visitation: Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grenora Senior Citizens.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).