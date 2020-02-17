Deanne R. Frarck, 81

Deanne Rea Olson was born July 8, 1938 in Williston, ND, to Harris and Julia (Moe) Olson. During her childhood, the family moved to Wildrose, ND, where she graduated from High School. Deanne went on to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education with a Biology minor. She continued her education at Colorado State in Boulder, CO, earning a Master degree in Physical Education.
Deanne’s teaching career began at a private school in Oregon and then continued at Mayville State College in Mayville, ND, and then Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Her close friends at Concordia and Boulder called her Annie. She loved Colorado and the time she spent “out west” – exploring new places, skiing in the mountains, and traveling with friends.
Deanne was united in marriage to Bob Frarck on May 20, 1967, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose, ND. They engaged in dairy farming for 30 years on Bob’s childhood farm near Barrett, MN. Together, they raised three daughters: Lisa, Julie, and Jessie.
Deanne never stopped teaching. After their marriage, she taught at University of MN, Morris, and substituted for all the area public schools. When the girls were older, she became the Director of Community Education program in Herman, MN, and held that role for 12 years. Even in her last weeks, her desire to teach continued.
After they retired from farming, Deanne and Bob had more time to visit friends, family, and grandchildren. They also enjoyed special trips to see the covered bridges in Iowa, Banff and Calgary, and overseas travel to Iceland and Europe.
Deanne had a heart to serve others and always made everyone that knew her feel special. She was active at Peace Lutheran Church in Barrett. She was a strong and persistent advocate of 4-H and ensured her daughters participated. She had many gifts which she shared with her family and friends, including sewing, quilting, embroidering, hardanger, knitting, crocheting, gardening, cooking, and baking.
She never forgot her North Dakota roots and visited friends, family, and acquaintances every time she got a chance to go home.
Deanne had a deep respect for her Norwegian heritage. Her ancestors traveled through Douglas County, MN, on their way to settle in North Dakota. Part of the family stayed and are buried at West Moe Cemetery. Deanne could speak some Norwegian, learned during her childhood. She enjoyed making Norwegian Sot Supp (sweet soup), rømmegrøt, and was known for her Norwegian Kransekake (wedding cakes).
Deanne passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 81. Deanne was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Julia. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Bob; her brother, Gerald (Marian) Olson; daughters: Lisa (Paul) Tickhill, Julie (Mike) McFarlane, and Jessie Mickelson; nine grandchildren: Lisa’s girls – Chloe and Taylor; Julie’s children – Trevor, Tyler, Kaylah, and William; Jess’s boys – Justin, Brandt, and Blake; and many beloved nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great grandnieces and one great grandnephew.