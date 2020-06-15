Deanna Sorenson, 81, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband of 58 years, Jerry and her children Rick, Kari and Cindy.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Bethany Cemetery in Appam, North Dakota will follow the funeral Service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday from noon until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday. Friends are invited to attend a family service at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday evening at 7:00 PM. We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Deanna Mavis Knudsvig was born in Wildrose, ND on March 31, 1939 to Peder and Esther (Myhre) Knudsvig. She attended Wildrose High School, graduating in 1957. That year she was crowned Queen of the 1957 District Boys Basketball Tournament held in Williston, ND. After graduation she moved to Williston and obtained employment at American State Bank. One evening while attending a dance in Hanks, ND she met her partner in life, Gerald (Jerry) Sorenson. They were united in marriage on October 14, 1961. Soon after, their family was started with the arrival of their son Rickie, followed by daughters Kari and Cindy. Deanna spent her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Over the years she participated as a den mother for Cub Scouts and was active in Ladies Aide through church and Homemakers Club. She also worked as a teacher’s aide in Alamo, ND where her children attended school at the time. She devoted all her energy to her family, taking great pride in having a neat and tidy home, being a remarkable cook and baker, and loved to reminisce about the “good old days.” She enjoyed listening to her favorite country music and being a grandma to her six grandchildren. It was a rare occasion for them not to see her and Jerry sitting in the stands or audience at their many sporting events and important school activities.
Over the years Jerry and Deanna had made homes in the communities of Scobey, MT, Williston, ND, Alamo, ND, Grenora, ND and finally returning to Williston in 2003 to spend their retirement. For the last three years Deanna had been a resident at the Bethel Home due to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Deanna will be greatly missed by her family, but her legacy will live on through her two namesakes, granddaughter Kaitlyn Deanna (Cindy’s) and Rick’s granddaughter Lola Dee (Tyler’s).
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Williston; son, Rick (Sharon), Williston; daughters, Kari, Lone Tree, CO and Cindy (Lloyd) Halvorson, Devils Lake, ND. Grandchildren, Nevin (Kayla) Sorenson, Williston, Tyler (Kass) Sorenson, Alamo, ND, Trever Sorenson, Williston, Spencer Halvorson, Grand Forks, ND, Kaitlyn Halvorson, Fargo, ND and Devyn Halvorson, Devils Lake, ND. Six great-grandchildren, Grady and Ryleigh Sorenson, Williston and Huntley, Emery Lou, Soren and Lola Dee Sorenson, Alamo, ND. She is also survived by her sister Janet Hanson (and her friend Paul), Norfolk, NE, her twin brother Dean (Lois) Knudsvig, Wildrose, ND; and sisters-in law Shirley Ledahl, Williston, ND, Marie Sorenson, Crosby, ND, Beulah Sorenson, Burien, WA, and Carolyn Sorenson, Phoenix, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws Soren and Mildred Sorenson.
