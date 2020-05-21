Deanna Adair Dhuyvetter, 83 went to her eternal home Sunday May 17 while at St. Lukes Hospital in Crosby ND.
A private Family Mass will be said on Saturday morning followed by a graveside service at St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Noonan. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Noonan..
Deanna was born on May 10, 1937, a coal miner’s daughter, to Ralph and Lillian (Rude) Johnson. She attended Noonan High School and graduated in 1955. Later that same year, she married Charles Dhuyvetter October 13, on a Tuesday morning. The two operated a dairy until 1997 and lived on the original Dhuyvetter farm their whole married life. They were to share nearly 65 wonderful years together.
Deanna had many talents and was perhaps best known for her abilities to play the piano, and most especially, for her singing voice. She had her first performance at age five and at thirteen sang for her first wedding. She would share this talent throughout her life, singing at her church, weddings, funerals, variety shows, and as part of the Northwest Chorus which she was a member of for many years. In 2004 she was encouraged to record her voice and made an album named “A Small Town Dream”. One review compared her voice to having the grace and beauty of a Stadivari violin. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Each and everyone of her children, grand children as well as great grand children received at least one of her original quilts, given as a gift for one of many occasions. She was a member of Willing Workers homemakers club, St. Lukes Alter Society, a 4-H leader, and CCD teacher for many years. After her children were raised, she spent ten years working at the Divide Co. Social Services office.
Deanna was many things to many people over the years. Daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend, neighbor, mentor, and teacher, but above all these, first and foremost, to each and everyone that knew her, she was a lady. She was a beautiful woman of deep faith and a prayer warrior. Though she suffered the pain of arthritis for years, her prayers were mainly for others and she never complained. That same selflessness and genuine caring was not only given to every member of her family, but to anyone she came into contact on any given day. She could light up a room with her smile and always made everyone feel special. Her giving and loving ways will be cherished by those she left behind, forever.
Deanna took her role as a mother very seriously and lived her life carrying that on as a grandmother and great grandmother as well. It was never a chore for her, but a labor of love, a lifetime goal, to be the best matriarch to her family as possible. Her children and all her descendants will continue to be influenced by the type of woman she was for generations yet to come.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother.
She is survived by her husband Charlie (Noonan), sons Tom (Mary Jane) Dhuyvetter (Noonan), Steve (Michelle) Dhuyvetter (Crosby), daughters, Monica (Tim) Christianson (Glendive, Mont.), Jennifer (Richard) Skor (Hamlet), Sarah (Bruce) Haugen (Williston), thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-five great grandchildren.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.