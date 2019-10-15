Deane C. Moen, 93, Arthur, ND formerly Hunter, ND died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Bethany Retirement Living on University in Fargo, ND.
Deane Carr Moen was born October 7, 1926 at Hunter, ND to Emil and Cornelia (Carr) Moen.
He grew up in Hunter and attended school there. The family moved to Glendale, CA to work during WWII where Deane finished his last two years of high school. He then served in the US Navy on a mine sweeper during WWII. Upon discharge, he attended UND in Grand Forks for two years. On June 19, 1951, he married Betty Rasmussen in Hunter. He retired from farming in Hunter. They moved to Arthur in 2010 and recently moved to Fargo.
Deane’s life passions were farming and family. He enjoyed reading, gardening, served on the church council and township board.
He was a member of the Hunter American Legion for 73 years and served as post chaplain and commander.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of 68 years; daughter, Deborah (David) Slais of Epping, ND; son, Lance (Doris) of Fargo; three grandchildren, Jessica Slais of Nashville, TN, Ben (Sarah) Moen of Fargo and Brittany (Ryan) Haugo of West Fargo; a great grandson, Carson Haugo and great granddaughter, Piper Haugo.
Deane was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Merland and Ted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church in Hunter and Hospice of the Red River Valley in Fargo.
Visitation: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 5:30 to 7 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND.
Funeral: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, Hunter with visitation one hour prior.
Burial: Hunter Cemetery.