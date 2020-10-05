Dean Urbatsch, 68
Dean Urbatsch, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
His Funeral Service with Military Rites will be celebrated Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6th from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and from 9:00 AM until service time at the Everson Coughlin Funeral on Wednesday, October 7th.
Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial covering is appreciated.
Dean received his angel wings Saturday, October 3, 2020. Dean was born October 24, 1951 in Minot, ND to Wes (Guy) and Shirley Urbatsch, the 4th of 7 siblings. The family later moved to Williston, ND where he completed his school years. Dean enlisted into the US Army at the young age of 17 in 1969. Dean served his country from March 6, 1969 to July 15, 1972, He was a combat medic who volunteered to become a medic in an all volunteer aero rifle platoon of the Air Cav Troop of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He participated in many high risk operations, ambushes, raids and bomb damage assessments in War Zone C, the Iron Triangle, and Cambodia. All operations were conducted miles away from armed support and arrived by aircraft. He is and always will be held in the highest regard and will always hold a place of honor with the men he volunteered to assist. Therefore this is where Dean earned the name of “Doc” from all of his fellow “brothers” whom he had the honor of serving beside. Each and every one of them meant so so much to Doc throughout his life. A bond that could never be broken, understood only by the ones who served together. We all “Thank You” Dean/Doc and your “brothers” for your service.
Dean met the love of his life with Jane. They were so good together. 2 peas in a pod. Where you find one, the other was close behind. They built a good life together and were starting to enjoy the retirement years with so many memories yet to be made.
“I could only be grateful when I realized that I would rather have known you for a moment than never at all. I would rather endure this Inexplicable pain of outliving you than to never have seen your face, spoken your name. I would rather be yours, and you be mine, regardless. Regardless of the sorrow, the sleepless nights, and the years I will walk this earth, carrying you in my heart.”
Dean and Jane were married on January 10, 1976. To this marriage one very loved son was born, Shawn, on January 11, 1975. This is where he earned the name of “Dad”. So typical of Dean, these dates were a life long confusion. Every year he called his son and Shawn would say, “No, Dad, today you need to buy the flowers.”
Dean was so blessed and proud for the next earned name of “Gramps”. Oh how he loved his grandkids Anthony and Dalton. They both were so very special to him. Gramps leaves behind many cherished memories with them.
He was also a very loved “Uncle Dean” to many, some who considered him as another grandpa. Dean never met a stranger and would make everyone feel welcome. He always wore that mischievous grin and teach all the kids “the finger” (to wave with their pointer finger).
Dean enjoyed the years of his oilfield career, and held close the many coworkers who for some became his life long friends. He started out his oilfield career working derricks. Next he worked at Dialog, which started his career in pipe recovery. This is where he earned the name “the Legend”. Dean was loved and respected by many as a pipe recovery specialist in the oil field. He ended his career with Go Wireline, after 38 years in pipe recovery. Dean retired in March of 2016.
This gave him more time to spend on his favorite hobby of all: Fishing.
Dean truly loved to spend his days on the water fishing. Not much else trumped his fishing times. His favorite thing to do. Get up early and head to the lake. Even those last months with all his pain, we managed to get him out on the lake. The place he loved to be……
This saying reminds us so much of Dean…“Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways totally worn out, shouting “Holy smokes! What a ride!”
Dean is survived by his loving and caring wife Jane, son Shawn (Adriana); grandchildren, Anthony, Dalton, Conlan and Lilly; brothers-Mike, Roger, Denny, and Bruce, sisters Diane and Karen, all his army “brothers”, and by all who loved him. Till we meet again……….
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Dean or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.