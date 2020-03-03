Dean Smith, 62, of Williston, ND passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence in Williston, ND while under the care of hospice.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Williston, ND. A family service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com