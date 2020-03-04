Dean Smith, 62

Dean Milton Smith passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born June 21, 1957 to Milton and Leona (Stevens) in Williston, ND. He was raised in rural Epping, ND.
He married Meloni Eve Flaten in Ray, ND on December 6, 1986. They have three daughters, Jenna, Noel and Breann; and two granddaughters, Adlee and Emma.
Dean will be remembered as a humble, patient and quiet man — who was always listening! He loved spending time out on the farm working in the fields, hunting with his daughters, Noel and Breann, and spending time with his little granddaughters. He also enjoyed putting puzzles together, eating a good steak and drinking a cold Budweiser, and giving his “granddog” treats.
At the time of his passing, Dean was employed by R & T Water in Ray, ND and he definitely enjoyed working more than most! He is survived by his wife, Meloni (Williston); three children, Jenna (Jonathan) Sepulveda of Grand Forks, ND, Noel (Brent) Roers of Millerville, MN, and Breann Smith (Spencer Haugen) of Williston; two grandchildren, Adlee Roers (2) of Millerville, MN and Emma Sepulveda (1) of Grand Forks, ND; sister Katherine Zent (Earl Killingsworth) of Epping; brothers, Keith (Williston), Owen (Valley Springs, SD); parents-in-law Dale and Veronica Flaten (Ray, ND); favorite sister-in-law, Kerry Monson (Williston); and aunt Charolette Flexhaug (Williston) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and brother, Wayne.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Williston, ND. A family service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.