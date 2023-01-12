Dean Nelson, 91, of Williston, Formerly of Bainville, MT, Passed away at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT on Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023.

His funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

