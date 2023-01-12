Dean Nelson, 91 Jan 12, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dean Nelson, 91, of Williston, Formerly of Bainville, MT, Passed away at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT on Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023.His funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dean or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of Dean Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Funeral Home Funeral Service Dean Nelson Condolence Mt Sheridan Memorial Hospital Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 1 hr ago Comments Most Popular BREAKING: NOT GUILTY verdict reached in Baby Willow trial Baby Willow case: Defense discusses 'Not Guilty' verdict State requests photos be excluded as evidence in Baby Willow trial Guilty drug trafficking plea could mean 20 years in prison, $1 mil fine for Williston man Williston Chamber of Commerce promotes Leadership 2023 Trial to start soon in 'Baby Willow' felony child abuse case Six-year-old swims to the rescue Rape no longer a crime in ND Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial Watford City football coach personifies love of the game