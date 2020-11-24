Dean Kinsey, 59
Dean Kinsey, 59, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Cremation has taken place and no service are planned at this time.
Dean was born August 11th, 1961 to Arvin and Darlene (Iverson) Kinsey in Williston, ND. He was baptized and confirmed in the First Lutheran Church, educated in Williston school system.
Dean lived in Williston where he enjoyed farming, ranching and working in the oil field for most his life. Dean welcomed two sons into his life Brandon Kinsey and Tres Rosaaen.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Arvin Kinsey; and sisters, Karen Orr and Pam Kinsey.
Dean is survived by his mother Darlene Kinsey of Williston, sons Brandon Kinsey and Tres Rosaaen, His sisters Debra (Greg) Holscher of Emporia, KS and Kim Kinsey of Lake Worth, FL. Four Nephews Lee Bickerstaff and James Bickerstaff, Brent Kinsey, Jared Orr. One niece Jeniffer Dunkelmann-Hon.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.