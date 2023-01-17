Dean Dueth Nelson, 91

Dean Dueth Nelson, 91, of Williston, Formerly of Bainville, MT, Passed away at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT on Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time at the Bainville Fire Hall, with Pastor Jon Pust and Pastor Ryan Lundquist officiating. Interment will follow at Bainville Cemetery.



