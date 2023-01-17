Dean Dueth Nelson, 91, of Williston, Formerly of Bainville, MT, Passed away at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Plentywood, MT on Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, at 10:00 AM Mountain Time at the Bainville Fire Hall, with Pastor Jon Pust and Pastor Ryan Lundquist officiating. Interment will follow at Bainville Cemetery.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, January 19, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM Central time and for the hour preceding the service at the fire hall in Bainville on Friday.
Dean was born December 12, 1931, in Bainville, Montana, to Oscar and Mabel (Torgerson) Nelson. He was raised on the family farm east of Bainville and graduated from Bainville High School in 1949. After graduation, Dean moved to Houston, Texas, and worked in construction with his brother Dennis. After he left Houston, Dean moved to Denver, Colorado and started a television sales and repair business with his brother-in-law. While in Denver, he met Jean Schweitzer while she was waiting tables at her family’s diner, and they married three months later on January 24, 1959.
In 1963, Dean returned to the family farm in Bainville, where he and Jean raised their five children. Dean’s passion was farming, and even after he retired and moved to Billings, he returned to the farm to help his son Dennis every spring for planting and fall for harvest for many years. In 1998, Dean and Jean settled in Williston, North Dakota, where they lived until Jean passed away in May of 2019.
When they weren’t busy farming, Dean and Jean spent many years calling square dancing and teaching round dancing. Dean was also an excellent carpenter, and remodeled every house he and Jean ever lived in. He loved gardening, and took particular pride in his extensive flower garden in Williston. Dean was also known as a competitive card player and spent many hours in retirement beating his kids and grandkids at pinochle, whist, and cribbage.
Dean and Jean cherished their family. They were involved in all of their grandkids’ activities, and traveled many miles watching their sports games, concerts, and plays. Dean was known as calm and steady, with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh.
Dean is survived by his five children; daughters Janelle (Wayne) Lundquist, Lanette (Rick) Hansen, Deanne (Matt) Ober, and Melanie (Mick) Portra; and son Dennis (Tami); nine grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 60 years, his parents, sisters Aloha and Ramona, and brothers Oscar Gordon, Delton, Myron, and Dennis.
In Lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to: Sheridan Health Care Foundation (SHCF) 440 West Laurel Avenue, Plentywood, MT 59254
