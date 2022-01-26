David Thomas Steen, 66

David Thomas Steen, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 23rd, 2022 in Kalispell, MT.

He was born in Williston, ND to the late Dean and Ruth Steen.

David was a hard working man who enjoyed helping his family in anyway he could. He was a caring and loving father, brother, grandpa.

A simple get together to celebrate David’s life will take place March 27th,2022. It will be held a family home.

All Family and Friends are welcome.

To plant a tree in memory of David Steen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

