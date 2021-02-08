David Lee Haugen, 77
David Lee Haugen went to his Heavenly Home on January 8, 2021. He was born to Ruth (Lee) and Arnold Haugen on April 1, 1943.
David graduated from Williston High School in 1961 and from Pacific Lutheran University in 1961. He received two Master’s Degrees from California Polytechnic University in 1068 and 1971. He counseled and taught for 34 years, first in California and for the last 26 years at North Mason School District in Belfair, Washington. He was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Belfair and was involved in many church and community volunteer activities.
His cheerful, loving and witty intelligence will be missed by many, especially his wife of 52 years, Monna Casey Haugen, his son Eric (Tammy), his daughter Kari, and grandson Ben David, brother Noral, sisters-in-law Jeannie and Peggy and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, his brothers Dean and Paul and his niece Julie Haugen Watts.
A virtual Memorial will be held on February 21st and a Graveside Service at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor at 2pm on June 12th. In David’s honor, memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.