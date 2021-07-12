David Laducer, 65

David Laducer, 65, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home in Williston. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Williston on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial with Military Rites will take place at the Wheelock Cemetery following the luncheon. Friends and family are invited to the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday July 14 from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM to sign a guest book and leave their condolences for the family. A Rosary, open to the public will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday July 14th, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of David or leave condolences for his family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

Service information

Jul 15
Memorial Service
Thursday, July 15, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
106 6th Street West
Williston, North Dakota 58801
Jul 14
Visitation
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Jul 14
Evening Vigil with Rosary
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
7:00PM-7:45PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
