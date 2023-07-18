Horn

David Allen Horn was born to Sander and Evalyn (Lewis) Horn on December 18, 1937, on the family farm near Fertile, Minnesota. He attended Union Lake School until grade 3 and continued his education in Fertile. David graduated from Fertile High School in 1955.

Following high school, David worked various jobs, including surveying. He married Nollie Lien in 1956. To this union, four children were born: Shawn, Richard, Deborah, and Rebecca. They later divorced.

