David Gunlikson, 71

David Gunlikson age 71 passed away on September 1, 2022 at the Circle of Life Memory Care Facility in Prescott, AZ after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
David’s Celebration of Life will be held on 11:00 AM, October 3, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND..
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
David was born the second son to Julian and Lorraine (Emery) Gunlikson on March 20, 1951 sharing a birthday with his older brother Roger who turned one that day! He grew up in Zahl, ND and graduated from Grenora High School with the class of 1969.
Music was a very important part of his life from a young age. He played the piano and organ at the church in Zahl and continued to play for numerous weddings, funerals and church services in the area and accompanied many singers for various events. He could just sit down and play without any music in front of him and was able to enjoy that gift all of his life until just the last year or so when the Dementia took over.
Dave moved to Williston after high school and attended UND-Williston. After that he worked at numerous jobs including Family Thrift Center, the funeral homes and the Post Office but found his niche selling cars. He enjoyed his time working at Jerry Harmon Motors along with dealerships in Minot, Dickinson, Rapid City and Mesa, AZ. He loved visiting with people and making the sale along with the comradery and fun that came with working at those jobs. It was said there were just a few pranks, jokes and a little mischief that went on amongst them. He also had a real knack for the business end of it. Dave had a memory second to none and he was everyone’s friend. You were a stranger only once and he probably knew your address too. His last job in the car business was Sales Manager for a GMC Dealership in Mesa, AZ. He spent the last few years of his life in Prescott, AZ in a Senior Community surrounded by people he enjoyed and were so good to him.
Dave married Denise Bradley and to this union came one son Bradley David Gunlikson. Brad along with his wife Deana and their two daughters have been the light of his life!! Grandpa Dave was so Proud!!!
Dave is survived by his son, Brad and wife Deana; his 2 granddaughters, Vivian and Gemma and Brad’s mom, Denise (Reed) Wilson. His brothers, Roger (Pam), Lee, and Don (Carol Ann) Gunlikson; and sisters, Laurie Bartz, Janet (Rick) Tangedal and Sandy (Rod) Opperud and their families. His nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles and cousins were so important to him too. He loved nothing more than surprising us and others by showing up at a family gathering unannounced!
He is also survived by his good friend, Dave DeLong and all the caretakers and friends in the Prescott Senior Living Area. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to all of them for being so good to David and watching out for him especially these last few difficult years.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Ron Bartz; nephew, Travis Gunlikson and great-nephew, Micah Bartz. God Bless the Memory of David Gunlikson.
The family requests memorials be given to the charity of your choice.