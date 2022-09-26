David Gunlikson, 71

David Gunlikson age 71 passed away on September 1, 2022 at the Circle of Life Memory Care Facility in Prescott, AZ after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

David’s Celebration of Life will be held on 11:00 AM, October 3, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND..

