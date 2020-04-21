David G. Mork, 87, Dickinson, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. There will be a private graveside service for David at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan with Pastor Jerry Stravia IV officiating.
I, David Gordon Mork was born November 24, 1932 at 11:44 AM in Fergus Falls, Minn., the son of O. Perry and Dorothy (Mittag) Mork. I was the second of a set of twins. We returned to Barnesville, Minn. where my father was a jeweler and watchmaker and my mother was a house wife.
I grew to manhood in Barnesville and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1950. I was a Boy Scout and advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduation, I enlisted in the Army where I served in Germany and Korea. While in the Army I earned the Paratroop Wind and the Combat Infantry Badge. My claim to fame was crossing both oceans twice.
I married my life partner Marilyn Hicks on September 9, 1959 Williston. Marilyn and I had four children, Jamie, Jarri, Jason and Jud. I graduated from Dickinson State University Majoring in Biology and Minor in English and Agriculture. I taught high school in Powers Lake and was also the high school principal.
I have was also a registered Insurance Adjuster (Fire & Casualty) and an Independent Landman working for various oil companies. After partially retiring, my wife and I purchased an over the road tractor and pulled a 53 foot company trailer. We drove for 16 years and covered all 50 States and four Canadian Provinces.
I am survived by my wife, Marilyn; four children Jamie Wenstrom, Mandan, Jarri (Howard) Newton, Dickinson, Jason Mork, Dickinson, and Jud (Juleen Griffin) Mork, Dickinson; grandchildren, Jordan (Moira) Wenstrom, Jadria Wenstrom, Jackson Wenstrom, Ty (Kayla) Newton, Tia (Jordan) Braun, Marilyn Mork, Judson Mork, Clint Mork, and Colt Mork; great-grand-children, Fiona Wenstrom, Jake Newton, Olivia Newton, Rori Braun, River Houdieshell and Leif Houdieshell; brother-in-Law, Jerry (Betty Jo) Hicks; sister-in-Law, Mariliss Stacy, nephews, Jim Hicks, Scott Hanson, Jack Hanson, Steve Stacy, and Mark Stacy; nieces, Sandy McPherson, Carolyn Stacy and Julie Rae Hicks.
I am preceded in death by my parents, O. Perry Mork and Dorothy Mork; sister, Joanne Hanson; daughter-in-law, Candice Mork, mother-in-law, Sadie Hicks, father-in-law R.G. Jim Hicks; brothers-in-law, Gordon Hanson, and Jim Hicks; nephew, Russell Hicks; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
