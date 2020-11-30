David C. Rustand, 47
David Rustand, of Keller, TX, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance in Fort Worth, TX. He will always be remembered as a joyful and loving son, brother, uncle and friend to all that knew and loved him. He was born on December 28, 1972 in Bismarck, ND to Jerry & Liz Rustand. David moved to Texas, from Williston, ND, with his parents in 2008 and continued all the activities he loved: collecting sports memorabilia, participating in Special Olympics, playing on his Xbox, doing art work, attending sports events and working with his spider box. He also loved each of the 18 years he worked at McDonald’s making sure the lobby was clean and saying ‘hello’ to all the customers. As far as David was concerned, working at McDonald’s, was the best job in the world. When around David, you were never a stranger for long. He was always ready to talk about the weather, airplanes, or one of his favorite sports teams. Whenever he was in Williston, he would frequently join his good friend Ricky Kettleson for a burger and fries at McDonald’s. David is survived by his parents, Deacon Jerry and Elizabeth Rustand and his six siblings: Blaine, Scott (& wife Amy), Robyn (& husband Bob Grassanovits), Greg (& wife Kari), Sarah (& husband Vinnie Carvalho), and Joseph. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews: Cameryn, Peyton, Karrin, John Paul, Aiden, Leo, Jacen, Owen, Marah, Gavin, Sophie, Thomas, Luke, Claire and Eli.
The funeral Mass will be held at 1 PM on Thursday December 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller, TX. The service will be streamed lived via the Church’s Facebook site at the following link: www.seascc.org or at https://www.facebook.com/pg/seaskeller/videos/. The broadcast will start about 1 minute prior to the start of the Mass. You do not need a Facebook account to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Special Olympics (https://www.specialolympics.org/).