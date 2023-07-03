David Anderson, 70 Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Anderson, 70, of Williston, passed away at his home on Saturday afternoon, July 1, 2023.His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of David or leave condolences for his family. To plant a tree in memory of David Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Joe Dirt pageant draws crowd Williston State College announces three major capital projects Fatal accident near Watford City Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Williston PD reminds public of fireworks ordinance Williston United Soccer Club has successful weekend at Grand Forks Tournament Williams county issues TCO to Atlas Power Dave 'Pony Grandpa' Berg provides morning of rides for WPR Kids camp