David Allen Anderson passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after a happy existence here in this world. He was born Sept. 12, 1962, in Tioga, ND to Donald and Barbara (Hanson) Anderson. Baptized in the Lutheran faith at Beaver Creek Church and he was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Tioga. Raised on the family farm south of Tioga, David graduated Tioga High School in 1980. Following graduation, David entered the U.S. Army for a 4-year enlistment, including a year in Korea. After the Army he entered college at Minot State and studied Broadcasting arts and the Spanish language, while being a member of the North Dakota National Guard. When offered temporary duty in Ecuador in 1987, David jumped at the chance to serve as an interpreter, which led to further assignments in Honduras and Panama. Retiring from the service in April, 2001, David devoted his time to helping his dad on the family farm, especially on the ranching side. He always enjoyed helping neighbors with working calves, especially when he was assigned to run the branding irons.
In Sept. of 2003, David began working as a geologic consultant for PLS, Inc., working at oil well drilling sites in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Following the death of his mother Barbara in 2009, David devoted his time to helping his dad stay comfortably at home back on the farm for as long as possible. During this time David took up and continued with the many years of work his mother Barbara had done regarding genealogy and family history, which led to many interesting discoveries.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Cody Anderson.
He is survived by brothers, Manley (Debbie), Peter (Harla), Brian (Pat); and sisters, Wendy (Kery) Mortenson and Mary Ellen (Wilmer) Roloff; nephews and nieces, Anni Burger, Dori Evanoff, Ryan Anderson, Danielle Anderson, Melissa (Pete) Peterson, Aaron Mortenson, Chelsey Mortenson, Robyn (Zach) Cox, Kristian Roloff, Janna (Arnulfo Rojas), and Tanner Roloff; great nephews and nieces, Daphne and Ashton Burger, Arianna Spezza, Cossette, Peter, and Codi Anderson, Petra, Jakob, and Axel Peterson, Hayden and Luella Cox. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
David’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Beaver Creek Free Lutheran in rural Ray, ND. Pastor Jon Wellumson will officiate. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Ray, ND. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
The Funeral Service will be recorded and posted after the service on David’s obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
