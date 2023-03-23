David Wilson updated front.jpg

David A. Wilson

David A. Wilson, 70, of Williston, ND formerly of Tacoma, WA passed away and has returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home in Williston, ND.

David Wilson was born on September 30, 1952 to Sherman and Joan Wilson. David grew up in Tacoma Washington and was the second of 8 children; he was a part of the first graduating class of Rogers High school and had joined the Marine Corps afterward.  He was a proud veteran who maintained lifelong friendships with a few of his brothers and enjoyed helping his new found fellow veterans.

To plant a tree in memory of David Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments