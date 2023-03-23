David A. Wilson, 70, of Williston, ND formerly of Tacoma, WA passed away and has returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home in Williston, ND.
David Wilson was born on September 30, 1952 to Sherman and Joan Wilson. David grew up in Tacoma Washington and was the second of 8 children; he was a part of the first graduating class of Rogers High school and had joined the Marine Corps afterward. He was a proud veteran who maintained lifelong friendships with a few of his brothers and enjoyed helping his new found fellow veterans.
His children meant everything to him, he would often say his heart overflowed for them. He loved being a father and grandfather more than anything in the world. He had an overwhelming sense of generosity towards all around him. He took a great deal of joy in giving homemade gifts or little “treasure trinkets” he’d find at garage sales or thrifts stores. Dave loved to give everything, he’d give his treasures to anyone he thought would enjoy them. He took little for himself but gave all he had.
He loved spending his time gardening and was often seen with a shovel in a hand and a bag of vegetables in the other to be given away to any friend or stranger. His children joke and remember the squash’s he’d grow which were always extremely large and far too many in numbers for anyone to consume!
He often spent his afternoons at the local AA hall with friends. He took sincere joy in guiding and counseling others to a road of sobriety and helping them build a relationship with God. His Bible was always close by and a bright highlighter even closer, His favorite book glowed yellow inside of all his favorite words!
David also enjoyed many years raising a variety of animals but he had particular interest and hobby most of his life for pigeons which he bred, showed and loved. Dave had a fantastic, corky sense of humor. He was always cracking jokes and at times would laugh so hard he couldn’t get words out…just noises and tears! His favorite jokes were his own he had come up with himself, he thought himself quite the comedian! His stories were always colorful and usually ringing in laughter. His grandkids remember him always giving them large colorful marshmallows or circus peanuts from “the stash” as he called it. He’d take them into his gardens with him and show them vegetables and get them digging in the dirt. His children have fond memories of “dads bean soup” or “dad’s homemade spaghetti sauce”. Him always with a cup of coffee and slice of over-jellied toast nearby with a crumb trail leading to his where-abouts.
David instilled strong values of charity, compassion and love of all people into his children. He lived each day with an open heart and taught everyone to love. He loved talking to and meeting new people. Dave left a lasting impression on each person he encountered. He will be missed deeply, but with memories of laughter and a smile. His legacy is stamped in our hearts with his ability to spread love to all around him, his childlike imagination he always carried and his endless life lessons to anyone with an ear.
David is survived by seven children, Stephanie (Brett) Shahlamian, Robin Wilson, Nicholas (Danita) Wilson, Katie (David) Cantelow, Zachary (Nur) Wilson, Samuel (Alyssa) Wilson, Luke Wilson; 18 grandchildren; 6 siblings; and many nieces and nephews. David loved his family very deeply with his whole heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Joan Wilson; brother, Louie Wilson.
David’s life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 am. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. A pot luck luncheon will follow at the AA Hall located at 305 Main Street in Williston, ND. Everyone is welcome to come and help us honor his memory.
The Funeral Service in Williston, ND will be livestreamed, you can view David’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
A second Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St John of the Woods Catholic Church in Tacoma, WA on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 12:00 pm. He will be laid to rest in the Gethsemane Cemetery in Federal Way, Washington. All are welcome.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.