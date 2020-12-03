Daryn Rabbe, 50, Fargo, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Daryn was born on April 7, 1970 in Williston, ND to Gary and Debra (Collings) Rabbe. Daryn grew up in Williston and graduated from Williston High School. He moved to Fargo in 1988. In December of 1995, he was united in marriage to Brenda (Fandrich) Ellingson.
Daryn attended North Dakota State College of Science for Architectural Drafting. He spent the majority of his career in auto body and auto parts. He was working at Corwin in Fargo at the time of his passing.
Daryn enjoyed spending time outdoors and camping. He liked muscle cars from the 60’s and 70’s and had an interest in astrology. He also loved playing his guitar.
Daryn is survived by his children, Kyla and Conner Rabbe; his father, Gary Rabbe; and his sister, Rachel (Tom) Monson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and all of Fargo.
Daryn is preceded in death by his mother, Debra Rabbe; and his grandparents.
Daryn’s service is December 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.