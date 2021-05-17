Daryl Beard, 68, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021 at his home in rural Williston.
Daryl Edward Beard was born January 10, 1953 in Williston, ND to Clinton and Olive (McAvena) Beard. He was raised in rural Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1971. Daryl graduated from North Dakota State University in 1985 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Daryl married Charell Schillo March 27, 1982. He had two step-daughters Kari and Sara.
Daryl served in the US Army from February 1971 to February 1978. He was stationed in Germany and North Carolina. He returned to Williston after his discharge. He worked for Noble Drilling as a rig hand and then as a mechanic until leaving to attend NDSU.
Daryl was a member of the Upper Missouri Fair Board for several years. He was also an active volunteer with the Williston High School Rodeo Club.
Daryl was active with services for veteran including volunteering and holding office in the Disabled American Veterans Chapter in Williston as well as on the state level. He served on the Governing Board of the North Dakota Veterans Home from 2002 to 2013. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Daryl truly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed hunting and liked to go fishing. He loved to design and build things out of metal all of which are really heavy and will last for years.
He is survived by his wife, Charell Schillo; his step-daughters, Kari (Stacy) Tweet, Waxahachie, TX and Sara Erickson, Beach, ND; three grandchildren, Baily Erickson, Garrett Erickson, and Samantha Tweet; his siblings, Glenn (Annette) Beard, Gloria Jordan, Linda Beard, Russell Beard, and Wayne Beard; sister-in-law, Nancy Beard and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Olive Beard; brother, Tim Beard; brother-in-law, Marvin Jordan; sister-in-law, Carol (Fokken) Beard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery.
