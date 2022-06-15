Darwin Vannett, 60, of Williston, passed away at his home on Sunday Morning, May 29, 2022, under the care of hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on June 20 2022 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Jon Pust of Bakken Baptist church will officiate the service. Interment will follow at the Buford Cemetery.
Darwin Eugene Vannett was born August 17, 1961 in Williston, ND to LeRoy and Patricia Vannett. He entered Heaven’s Gate on Sunday May 29, 2022.
At two years of age, it was discovered that Darwin had a congenital defect that required him to be admitted to the Children’s Hospital in Grafton, ND where he lived until 1998. He was then moved to the Opportunity Foundation in Williston.
Darwin loved to eat, and ice cream was his favorite. He also loved to swing, and he gave the best hugs to anyone that got close.
Darwin is survived by his father LeRoy (Jo Ann) Vannett of Great Falls, MT, and his sisters Cynthia (Ken) Gardner of Williston, ND, and Katherine (Milo) Sveet of Norwich ND and his brother Calvin (Barbara-Anne) Vannett of Williston, ND.
He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Larson and his grandparents Phyllis and Arthur Briggs and Murrine and Earl Vanett.
He was much loved and cared for by the staff at the group home and the family would like to express a special thank you to those who cared for him and made him a part of their family.