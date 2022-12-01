Darrell R. Hokanson, 72
Darrell R. Hokanson, 72, of Alamo, passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022.

His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo. Rev. Zacharia Shipman will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will be in Hauge Cemetery following the funeral service.



