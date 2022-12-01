Darrell R. Hokanson, 72, of Alamo, passed away at the Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo. Rev. Zacharia Shipman will officiate. Interment with Military Rites will be in Hauge Cemetery following the funeral service.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 2, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM. There will be a family service, open to the public on Friday evening at 6:00 at the Funeral Home.
Darrell Ray Hokanson was born on September 26, 1950, in Williston, North Dakota to Adolph and Blanche Hokanson. He attended school at Ellisville Rural School until the 8th grade, and then went to Alamo School where he graduated in 1969.
Darrell attended Hanson’s Mechanical Trade School in Fargo, ND for welding. On August 8, 1970, he was drafted into the military and sent to Korea to the Demilitarized zone. He was honorably discharged on December 22, 1971. Upon returning to the United States, he made plans to purchase the family farm.
In 1972 Darrell met his future wife, Judy Wrolson. The two were united in marriage on February 10, 1973, at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. To this union, two children were born, David and Amber. Together Darrel and Judy purchased the family farm. They began a dairy farm operation and continued that work for thirty years. They sold the dairy cattle and started raising Angus cattle while continuing to farm.
Darrell loved his family and attending the children’s sporting events. He would stay up until half time, then leave to go home and milk the cows. He also enjoyed watching the kids show animals at the fair. His love of family grew as the grandchildren came along and he could attend their activities.
In 2016, due to health problems, Darrell retired. At the time of his passing, Darrell was still the President of the Ellisville Township Board, a position he held for many years. He was a member of the Hauge Lutheran Church until its closing he then joined the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo
Darrell is survived by his wife Judy of almost fifty years. His son David (Beth) and their daughters Bailey and Abby. His daughter Amber (Matt) Ledahl and their sons Clayton and Cutler. His brother Curtis (Joan) Hokanson, his sister Orabelle Pederson, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Blanche Hokanson, grandparents, his brother-in-law Larry Pederson, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of plants or flowers the family prefers that memorials be given to the Hauge Cemetery siding fund in care of Sue Opsal.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Darrell or leave condolences for his family.